Man wanted in elderly woman's murder arrested after 5 days on the run

Photo: KDFW Fox 4

DALLAS- After being on the run for five days, a man suspected of murdering an elderly woman in Texas has turned himself in to police, according to ABC News.

Dallas police officers responded to a 911 call about a deceased person on July 6 around 6:35 p.m. Police said they found Anita Daniels Thompson, 87, dead inside the home from what they considered to be "homicidal violence."

Police announced a few days later they had identified Andre Stefan Buggs, 58, as the prime suspect in Thompson's death. They said in a statement he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

It is unclear whether the two knew each other or what the motive may have been. Police announced Buggs turned himself in late Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he was booked for murder.