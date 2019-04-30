Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted in EBR killed by deputies in Mississippi
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies have shot and killed a man they were trying to arrest on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says deputies went Monday to serve a warrant on 29-year-old Lawrence Bottoms. Adam says Bottoms was wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, for being a felon in possession of a gun.
When Bottoms didn't come out, a special response team fired multiple rounds of tear gas. Adam says when deputies broke open the front door of the house on stilts, Bottoms jumped from a second-story window and ran. When Bottoms reached officers, Adam says the man drew his gun and officers shot him.
Officers arrested Allison Rainey, who surrendered, charging her with harboring a fugitive. One deputy was bitten by another deputy's K-9 dog during the incident.
WBRZ previously reported that Bottoms was convicted in 2017 for the April 2015 stabbing of a teenager.
