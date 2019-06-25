86°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted in armed robbery at payday loan business
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person responsible for robbing a payday loan business.
The incident happened at the Money Mart on Airline Highway around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the robber entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.
The man walked off with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as 6'0'' and 200 pounds. Authorities say the robber was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue pants, tan boots, a blue hat, and an orange traffic vest with sunglasses.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can call the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials identify man killed in fiery East Feliciana Parish crash
-
Authorities: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Lawyers for Dakota Theriot argue for more defense money
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'