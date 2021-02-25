74°
Man wanted in Alabama slaying is captured in Louisiana
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve captured a man wanted in an Alabama slaying.
The search for Gamaliel Walker ended this week in Louisiana, where he was captured, police records show.
Walker was wanted in Mobile, Alabama, as part of a murder investigation, Al.com reported. Police have not released details of the killing.
Walker was being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in New Orleans. It wasn’t known Thursday whether Walker has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
