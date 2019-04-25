Man wanted in 2016 Georgia murder arrested in Louisiana

SLIDELL - Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man wanted for a 2016 murder in Georgia.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Michael Heads in Slidell for the murder of Shada Esther. According to a joint press release, the Moultrie Police Department was requested to assist with a missing person's investigation after Ester was reported missing by family members on August 23, 2016.

The investigation determined that she was last seen with her live-in boyfriend, Heads. Authorities say Heads left the area within an hour of Ester's last contact with anyone.

Authorities located Heads in Conyers, Georgia. He was questioned by not arrested. Heads later moved to Slidell, Louisiana.

In 2017 agents in Athens requested help from the Banks County Sheriff's Office to process a scene where human remains were found in a wooded area. The remains were later identified as Esther.

Heads was charged with murder and financial transaction card fraud. A photo of Heads wasn't provided.