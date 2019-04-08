81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for using stolen credit card at area store

7 hours 47 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 April 08, 2019 1:28 PM April 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card at an area store.

The card was used at a Walgreens on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on March 1.  According to a report, a vehicle was burglarized in the 4500 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard. Later in the day, one of the stolen credit cards was used at the nearby store.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was seen wearing a black hat, black shorts, and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days