Man wanted for stealing from a Zachary convenience store, police say
ZACHARY — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a convenience store in Zachary.
Officers said the suspect stole merchandise from and fled the scene. He is pictured wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.
