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Man wanted for stealing 4-wheeler from Denham Springs business
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who stole a 4-wheeler from a business in Denham Springs.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the unidentified male drove off with a 4-wheeler that didn't belong to him. He reportedly targeted a Denham Springs business that was set to repair the bike.
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Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1.
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