Man wanted for shooting two women, both in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are on the hunt for a man accused of shooting two women at a hotel, leaving them in critical condition.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Al Jerome Boyd is accused of shooting two women at the American Best Value hotel on 10455 Rieger Rd on Monday, March 18th.

Witness at the scene say, the victims stole an unknown amount of money from Boyd and out of retaliation, he assaulted them before firing off shots.

The victims were transported to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injures. Both victims made mention of an individual name "Al" as the person who shot them at the hotel.

After checking the hotel registry, law enforcement was able to label Boyd as a suspect.

Police say Boyd has an extensive criminal history including attempted 1st degree murder and drug charges.

The investigation is still on going and Boyd is still at large.