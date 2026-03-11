Man wanted for shooting Memphis police officer may have fled to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are assisting in the search for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Memphis police officer last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Danell Maxwell, who they believe has left the state and may be in Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia or Iowa.

Maxwell is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony for allegedly shooting a Memphis Police officer in late February.

Police are offering a $32,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call The TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.