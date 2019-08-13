80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for shooting at officers in Kenner arrested in Tennessee

1 hour 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 August 13, 2019 5:24 AM August 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Nola.com

KENNER - The man accused of shooting at officers with the Kenner Police Department last week was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend. 

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Hassan Norris was arrested at a hotel in Jackson Sunday, WWL-TV reports. The 20-year-old man was wanted for allegedly firing a gun at officers after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

On August 5 around 11 a.m., police attempted to pull Norris over near West Esplanade and Power Boulevard when he allegedly sped off. A chase ensued.

During the chase, Norris allegedly pulled his vehicle over near an apartment complex in Metairie and opened fire. Police didn't return fire.

When he is returned to Louisiana, Norris will be charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days