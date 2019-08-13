Man wanted for shooting at officers in Kenner arrested in Tennessee

Photo: Nola.com

KENNER - The man accused of shooting at officers with the Kenner Police Department last week was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Hassan Norris was arrested at a hotel in Jackson Sunday, WWL-TV reports. The 20-year-old man was wanted for allegedly firing a gun at officers after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

On August 5 around 11 a.m., police attempted to pull Norris over near West Esplanade and Power Boulevard when he allegedly sped off. A chase ensued.

During the chase, Norris allegedly pulled his vehicle over near an apartment complex in Metairie and opened fire. Police didn't return fire.

When he is returned to Louisiana, Norris will be charged with attempted first-degree murder.