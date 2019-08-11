Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for possible kidnapping of a woman in St. John Parish
ST. JOHN PARISH - St. John Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman.
Detectives are looking for 29-year-old Devin Bolden regarding the possible kidnapping of 21-year-old Tyjanae Joseph.
Sunday morning around 3:30, the St. John Sheriff's Office responded to a man who forced his way inside a home in Garyville. That man was later identified as Bolden. According to witnesses, Bolden assaulted Joseph and then fled with her. Detectives believe Bolden fled with Joseph against her will.
Joseph was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a green T-shirt. Bolden was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. It is unknown what type of vehicle Bolden may have fled in.
Bolden has active warrants with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bolden or Joseph is asked to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office.
