Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

4 hours 23 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, November 17 2024 Nov 17, 2024 November 17, 2024 10:06 AM November 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for multiple thefts that occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Oscar Johnson, 51, was identified by officials as the suspect. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Johnson is believed to be occupying a white Jeep Compass. 

If you have any information you can click here or call 225-344-7867.

