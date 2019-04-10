Man wanted for killing wife, fleeing Texas arrested in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for a homicide in Texas.

The suspect, 37-year-old Quang Do, fled Ford Bend County following the homicide of his wife Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen. Authorities say Do left Texas with the couple's two young children.

According to a release, early this morning Do was located at a residence on Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia. Deputies say the children were located safely inside the residence.

Do was booked at the St. Martin Parish Correction Center on one count of first-degree murder and will be extradited at a later date.