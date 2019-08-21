Man wanted for impersonating officer, urinating on victim's vehicle

Photo: WWL-TV

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are looking for a man who caused a disturbance at a gas station convenience store over the weekend.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, the suspect walked into the Mandeville Discount Zone on Hwy 22 around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, WWL-TV reports. The unidentified man became upset when he discovered the door to the men's bathroom was locked.

The suspect ended up urinating on the convenience store owner's vehicle. When he was confronted, the man pulled out a badge and police officer commission card. Detectives were not able to identify the suspect's "badge” but they said the outline doesn't match ones with the Mandeville Police Department.

When store employees called police, the suspect fled the scene in a white Ford truck.

Authorities say when the man is taken into custody, he will be charged with impersonating a police officer and disturbing the peace.