65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for eight months arrested for domestic abuse after stabbed woman found on roadway

2 hours 9 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 4:31 PM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man wanted since July 2024 was arrested after allegedly beating and stabbing a woman who was found on Louisiana Highway 16 near John Martin Lane, according to officials.

Officials said Christopher Aucoin, 35, got into an argument with the victim at their Juban Road residence when Aucoin battered the female victim and armed himself with a knife. Deputies said Aucoin armed himself with a knife and forced the victim into a vehicle.

Then, in the vehicle, Aucoin allegedly began swinging a knife and struck the victim while they traveled down La. Highway 16. The victim was able to escape, leading officials to find her with a life-threatening stab wound in the roadway.

Aucoin was taken into custody Friday in Ascension Parish by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Trending News

He was arrested for domestic abuse battery: serious bodily harm, domestic abuse: aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; the Denham Springs Police Department also arrested him for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and carjacking.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days