Man wanted for eight months arrested for domestic abuse after stabbed woman found on roadway

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man wanted since July 2024 was arrested after allegedly beating and stabbing a woman who was found on Louisiana Highway 16 near John Martin Lane, according to officials.

Officials said Christopher Aucoin, 35, got into an argument with the victim at their Juban Road residence when Aucoin battered the female victim and armed himself with a knife. Deputies said Aucoin armed himself with a knife and forced the victim into a vehicle.

Then, in the vehicle, Aucoin allegedly began swinging a knife and struck the victim while they traveled down La. Highway 16. The victim was able to escape, leading officials to find her with a life-threatening stab wound in the roadway.

Aucoin was taken into custody Friday in Ascension Parish by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was arrested for domestic abuse battery: serious bodily harm, domestic abuse: aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; the Denham Springs Police Department also arrested him for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and carjacking.