Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for eight months arrested for domestic abuse after stabbed woman found on roadway
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man wanted since July 2024 was arrested after allegedly beating and stabbing a woman who was found on Louisiana Highway 16 near John Martin Lane, according to officials.
Officials said Christopher Aucoin, 35, got into an argument with the victim at their Juban Road residence when Aucoin battered the female victim and armed himself with a knife. Deputies said Aucoin armed himself with a knife and forced the victim into a vehicle.
Then, in the vehicle, Aucoin allegedly began swinging a knife and struck the victim while they traveled down La. Highway 16. The victim was able to escape, leading officials to find her with a life-threatening stab wound in the roadway.
Aucoin was taken into custody Friday in Ascension Parish by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Trending News
He was arrested for domestic abuse battery: serious bodily harm, domestic abuse: aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; the Denham Springs Police Department also arrested him for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and carjacking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
-
Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left...
-
2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University
-
Police trying to identify man wanted in Tuesday shooting on Newcastle Avenue
-
Crews respond to vacant house fire on Smiley Street in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup