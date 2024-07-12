Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for domestic abuse, kidnapping after woman found in roadway with stab wound
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for charges including domestic abuse and kidnapping after police found a woman with a life-threatening stab wound in a roadway.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Christopher Aucoin, 35, of Denham Springs is wanted for domestic abuse battery: serious bodily injury, domestic abuse: aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping. He is also wanted by the Denham Springs Police Department for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and carjacking.
DSPD says officers were dispatched to LA Highway 16 near John Martin Lane in reference to a female in the roadway suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to OLOL Baton Rouge with a potentially life-threatening wound.
Investigators learned the victim had been beaten inside a vehicle while traveling down Hwy 16 as a passenger. When she tried to escape, Aucoin allegedly began swinging a knife and struck the victim. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot.
When LPSO began investigating, they learned of an argument at a residence located on Juban Road between Aucoin and the victim prior to the victim being found on the road. Aucoin was allegedly armed with a knife and battered the female victim while at the residence, resulting in him forcing the female into a vehicle while armed. The victim was able to escape from the vehicle, which is where the DSPD investigation began.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106 x224
