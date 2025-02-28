64°
Man wanted for burglary in Denham Springs, deputies say

By: Frederick Quinn

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding Layton LeBlanc, a man wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in Denham Springs earlier this month.

Deputies said that LeBlanc has multiple felony warrants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 to earn a cash reward.

