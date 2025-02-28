60°
Deputies arrest man wanted for burglary in Denham Springs

By: Frederick Quinn

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in Denham Springs earlier this month.

Deputies said that Layton LeBlanc had multiple felony warrants. 

