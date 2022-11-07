85°
Man wanted for armed robbery at Exxon on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are looking for a man who is accused of robbing the Exxon Station in the 8000 block of Highland Road.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the man walked into the store while armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The man obtained an undisclosed amount of money and took items before fleeing the store on foot.
There were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is encouraged to call the Armed Robbery Unit at 225-389-3845.
