49°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for allegedly stealing all money from Hammond restaurant's cash register
HAMMOND - A man is wanted for stealing all of the money out of a restaurant's cash register Thursday evening.
The Hammond Police Department reports the theft happened around 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Porky's Boudin, located on Southwest Railroad Avenue.
According to police, the suspect allegedly broke into the cash register and stole all of its contents when all of the restaurant employees went to the kitchen.
The department released a surveillance image of the suspect and is asking for the public's help to identify him.
Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect's identity should call Hammond police at 985-277-5787 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman pays wrong electric bill for whole year; DEMCO comfirms mix-up
-
Ascension school employee booked in child rape investigation
-
Police: 2 dead, 2 more hurt in drive-by shooting near Mall of...
-
Shooting near Mall of Louisiana
-
Police investigating shooting at gas station along Scenic Highway
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart