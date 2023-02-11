Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.

As of 2:45 p.m., Ard said deputies and the SWAT Team were continuing to negotiate the man's surrender. Some of the nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. After hours in a standoff, Lecamus reported shot and killed himself.

"Lecamus refused to speak with LPSO negotiators and refused all attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution," a Facebook post from LPSO read.

The scene was reported to be safe and clear as of 3:30 p.m..

This is a developing story.