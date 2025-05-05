80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man wanted for alleged involvement in August shooting arrested by Baldwin Police

Monday, May 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BALDWIN — A man was arrested over the weekend for his alleged connection to a Baldwin shooting in August.

On Friday, Baldwin Police said that they were notified that 18-year-old James Austin III was arrested in Franklin last week and booked into the St. Mary Parish Prison.

Austin was wanted for a shooting that left one person injured off TJ Hatcherson Street on Aug. 11. Austin was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Now, nine months later, Austin was booked by Baldwin Police as a principle to attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and aggravated assault charges.

