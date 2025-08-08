90°
Man wanted by Livingston deputies on domestic violence charges arrested in Texas

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A man wanted by Livingston Parish deputies on domestic violence charges was found and arrested in Texas, officials said Friday.

Deputies were searching for 25-year-old Trevor Lockett along Highway 444 and Acosta Lane on Sunday. 

According to deputies, he drove away from deputies before he got out of his car and ran.

