Man wanted by BRPD for throwing brick through ex's window

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to arrest a man accused of throwing a brick through the window of his ex-girlfriend's residence and threatening her via text messages.

BRPD issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Corey Patterson after he violated a protection order while smashing the victim's window on Aug. 10 at around 11:35 p.m. Investigators said they also accessed text messages on a confiscated cellular device that indicated Patterson was threatening the victim with retaliation if she ended their relationship.

Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Major Assaults Division at (225) 389-3844.