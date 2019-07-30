84°
Man wanted after armed robbery on Coral Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for man in connection to an armed robbery.

Sometime before 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4700 block of Coral Drive for a victim who said he attempted to buy a phone for someone he met on social media. Once at the location, the victim was robbed at gunpoint.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.

 

