Man wanted after $7,000 in fishing equipment, power tools stolen

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who burglarized a business Monday.

The burglary happened at a location in the 11000 block of Plank Road. Authorities say the man took $7,000 in fishing equipment and power tools.

The burglar appears to have an injury to his right leg. He walks with a visible limp and wears a brace on his knee.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.