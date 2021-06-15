Man upset at ex's new boyfriend allegedly had his truck set on fire

91°
TALLULAH - A man was arrested after he allegedly had a friend set fire to a truck belonging to his former girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The state fire marshal's office identified the suspects as Joshua White, 32, and Ernest Wilson, 27.

On June 10, deputies responded to a call from the Tallulah Fire Department related to a truck fire which also damaged a second vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies concluded the fire was intentionally set. They also learned of an earlier altercation between White and the owner of the truck.

While in custody, White admitted that he had Wilson set the truck on fire because he was upset over the victim dating his ex-girlfriend and because of a debt he was owed.

Both men were arrested and face one count each of simple arson and criminal conspiracy. White also faces a third charge of failure to register as an arson offender for a previous aggravated arson conviction.

