63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man turns himself in for murder of 14-year-old in early January

3 hours 29 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 31 2022 Jan 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 2:51 PM January 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in Monday afternoon and admitted to the murder of a 14-year-old shot and killed in a gas station parking lot Jan. 9.

Baton Rouge police officers arrested 35-year-old Cleveland Ely early Monday afternoon for the killing of Dion Williams.

A spokesperson for the police department said Ely shot Williams because he was bullying a member of Ely's family.

Trending News

Ely was booked on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days