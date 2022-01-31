Man turns himself in for murder of 14-year-old in early January

BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in Monday afternoon and admitted to the murder of a 14-year-old shot and killed in a gas station parking lot Jan. 9.

Baton Rouge police officers arrested 35-year-old Cleveland Ely early Monday afternoon for the killing of Dion Williams.

A spokesperson for the police department said Ely shot Williams because he was bullying a member of Ely's family.

Ely was booked on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.