74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man turns himself in after racist tirade at a Neighborhood Walmart

20 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 09 2022 Jun 9, 2022 June 09, 2022 11:00 PM June 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A man turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning after he went on a racist tirade in a Thibodaux Neighborhood Walmart earlier in the week, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Vincent Melvin, 59, was booked Friday on terrorizing and hate crime charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Employees at the business told investigators that Melvin was "very upset" when he walked in about 10 a.m. Tuesday. He allegedly made racist comments and threatened to return with a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Employees and witnesses told investigators Melvin drove away before deputies arrived.

Trending News

Melvin's bond was set at $5,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days