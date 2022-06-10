74°
Man turns himself in after racist tirade at a Neighborhood Walmart
THIBODAUX - A man turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning after he went on a racist tirade in a Thibodaux Neighborhood Walmart earlier in the week, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Vincent Melvin, 59, was booked Friday on terrorizing and hate crime charges, the Sheriff's Office said.
Employees at the business told investigators that Melvin was "very upset" when he walked in about 10 a.m. Tuesday. He allegedly made racist comments and threatened to return with a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Employees and witnesses told investigators Melvin drove away before deputies arrived.
Melvin's bond was set at $5,000.
