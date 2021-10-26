Man turns himself in after killing in New Orleans

Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after turning himself in to authorities.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 30-year-old Cardero Davis gave himself up Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing a 39-year-old man earlier that day.

A police report says Davis and the victim were riding in a car in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans when Davis saw the victim "reaching for something" and shot him once.

The report says Davis then brought the victim to the hospital and turned himself in to police. The victim later died at the hospital.

Davis has been booked into the Orleans Justice Center. It's unclear if he has an attorney.