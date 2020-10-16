Man tried to steal Gayle Benson's car with her still inside

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson nearly had her car stolen while she was still inside, police said Friday.

According to WWL-TV, the attempted carjacking happened last weekend while she was sitting in her car in uptown New Orleans. Authorities said the man barged into the vehicle while it was parked and tried to take it.

"The victim was seated in the vehicle when a truck, described as a white Nissan Titan, parked directly beside her vehicle," police said in a statement. "One of the subjects, who is described as a black male with facial hair, exited the Nissan Titan and entered the victim's vehicle."

Police believe the man did not realize Benson was inside due to the vehicle's dark-tinted windows. The suspect is currently wanted for attempted auto theft, though authorities said the charge could change to attempted carjacking.

Police said the man fled after Benson told him to get out. She was unharmed in the encounter.