Man tied to multi-parish, deadly crime spree Saturday was previously ordered to have mental health evaluation

Matthew Mire

BATON ROUGE - A person believed to be tied to a violent crime spree Saturday morning had a previous domestic abuse charge for battery in 2017.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also found a traffic-related charge for Matthew Mire.

Mire, 31, is suspected of being involved in a deadly double shooting in Ascension, a double shooting in Livingston and a gunfight with a state trooper in East Baton Rouge Saturday.

In 2017, Mire was issued a misdemeanor after he was accused of attacking his grandfather near Central in a home the two shared on Suncrest Avenue. The older man said he asked his grandson to clean up after himself and Mire went on a rampage.

The grandfather told deputies when he told his grandson he was reporting him, Mire said he'd shoot himself.

When interviewing with deputies, investigators wrote in an arrest report, Mire said he felt disrespected by his grandfather.

A year later, Mire took a plea deal and was supposed to attend anger management, a mental health evaluation program and do community service.

