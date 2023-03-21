Man thinks he and son poisoned by meth in hotel coffee maker

KEARNEY, Neb. - A Nebraska man believes he and his 2-year-old son were poisoned by a methamphetamine-tainted coffee maker at an Omaha hotel.

Travis and Amber Richard and their children spent Labor Day weekend in Omaha.

He says he used the coffee maker and coffee package in their room on Sept. 6 and began to feel weird within 20 minutes of drinking the coffee.

He says his son also took a sip and got sick on the drive back home to Pleasanton. Both sought medical treatment and are awaiting confirmation from tests.

Omaha police are investigating the incident, but say they doubt the coffee maker was used to make meth. It's unclear whether a trace of the drug was left by someone using the coffee maker to hide meth.