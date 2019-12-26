Man takes his 'gumbo transport' responsibilities incredibly seriously

LULING - Every Louisianian knows that a delicious pot of perfectly cooked gumbo is a precious commodity.

One man's firm belief in this fact was announced to all as he took to the streets in a truck full of the aforementioned 'precious' cargo, with a large sign on the back of the truck: Caution: May take slow turns ...we're transporting the GUMBO! Thanks for understanding! Merry Christmas!

WGNO reporters did some digging and found that while the truck driver is the designated 'gumbo man' of his family, his daughter, Jessica, is the creative mind behind the humorous sign.

Jessica told reporters she hoped to warn other drivers that her father would be traveling slowly, so as not to 'spill the good stuff.'

While the sign inspired quite a few laughs, its message is understandable.

No one wants to be the guy who was supposed to bring the gumbo, and accidentally spilled it on the way there.