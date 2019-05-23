80°
Latest Weather Blog
Man taken to the hospital after being shot in groin with BB gun
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.
Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a location in the 1600 block of North 24th Street regarding a male victim who was "shot in the genital area with a BB gun." The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
No further details were provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials discuss opening Morganza Spillway due to high water
-
Customers unlikely to see refunds after missed trash pick-ups
-
Morganza Spillway may open due to high water
-
Women charged with prostitution after investigation into Livingston Parish massage parlors
-
Longtime crossing guard for Bellingrath Elementary retires