Man taken to the hospital after being shot in groin with BB gun

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a location in the 1600 block of North 24th Street regarding a male victim who was "shot in the genital area with a BB gun." The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing. 

