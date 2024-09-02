92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man taken to hospital after he was hit by a train Monday

Monday, September 02 2024
By: Logan Cullop

POINTE COUPEE - A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a train early Monday morning. 

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the man was sleeping on the tracks that run along LA-1 in Innis. He was hit around 3:30 a.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown. 

