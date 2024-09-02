92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man taken to hospital after he was hit by a train Monday
POINTE COUPEE - A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a train early Monday morning.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the man was sleeping on the tracks that run along LA-1 in Innis. He was hit around 3:30 a.m.
Trending News
The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...