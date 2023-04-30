66°
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed by his adult son
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by his adult son on Sunday afternoon.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened at The Reserve at White Oak along South Harrells Ferry Road.
The victim was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the adult son was taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
