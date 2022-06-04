78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man taken into custody after threatening someone, locking himself in hotel room

2 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, June 04 2022 Jun 4, 2022 June 04, 2022 8:12 PM June 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody Saturday after threatening someone with a gun then locking himself in a hotel room. 

According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said 28-year-old Tyrrell Jimerson locked himself in a room at the Motel 6 along Siegen Lane. 

Deputies said Jimerson was arrested for a violation of his probation or parole, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, simple criminal damage to property, distribution of prescription drugs, two counts of resisting an officer and criminal trespassing. 

Trending News

According to parish records, an arrest warrant was issued for Jimerson in 2017 for an armed robbery. There is no record available that shows Jimerson was arrested in accordance with the warrant. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days