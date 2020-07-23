Man taken away in handcuffs amid 'cyber crimes' investigation in Ascension suburb Thursday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was taken into custody after law enforcement spent hours at a home in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Thursday.

Law enforcement officers were first spotted outside the home on N Autumn Avenue early Thursday morning. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, which is part of the Attorney General's office, said it arrived around 8:15 a.m., and agents remained there for hours.

A man was taken away in handcuffs shortly before 11 a.m., but authorities would share little information surrounding the investigation. The AG's office confirmed its Cyber Crimes unit was involved in the investigation.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was also spotted at the scene.

This is a developing story.