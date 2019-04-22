79°
Man swipes wallet at Livingston Parish gas station, spends more than $1,300
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a wallet in Livingston Parish and then spent more than $1,000 from the victim's bank account.
The sheriff's office says the victim's wallet was reportedly stolen as he was buying gas in Denham Springs. Several unauthorized transactions were later made at multiple retailers and convenience stores throughout the parish totaling more than $1,300.
Deputies were able to release photos from surveillance cameras which captured the suspect during some of those transactions.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.
