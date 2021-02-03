60°
Latest Weather Blog
Man suspected in New Year's Day house fire arrested, charged with arson
BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, fire officials arrested a man for his alleged role in an intentionally set New Year's Day house fire in a residential area near Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 32-year-old Jeremy K. Lewis was arrested Monday (Feb. 1) on arson charges related to a Jan. 1 house fire on North Sabine Drive.
In a news release, fire investigators say the New Year's Day blaze had been set in multiple locations along the home's property. They added that the arsonist also set two nearby vehicles on fire.
Lewis was charged with aggravated arson and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thomas Road near Scenic closed due to crash involving train and 18-wheeler
-
Local students of color inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris
-
Interview: New EBR Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, on plans for district's students
-
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
-
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program,...
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule