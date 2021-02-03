58°
Man suspected in New Year's Day house fire arrested, charged with arson

1 hour 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, February 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, fire officials arrested a man for his alleged role in an intentionally set New Year's Day house fire in a residential area near Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 32-year-old Jeremy K. Lewis was arrested Monday (Feb. 1) on arson charges related to a Jan. 1 house fire on North Sabine Drive.

In a news release, fire investigators say the New Year's Day blaze had been set in multiple locations along the home's property. They added that the arsonist also set two nearby vehicles on fire.

Lewis was charged with aggravated arson and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

