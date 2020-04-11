Man surrenders to charges in deadly I-10 crash

GONZALES - A St. Amant man accused of killing a 66-year-old man during a crash on I-10 in February turned himself into authorities last Thursday.

John D. Sanchez, 27, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide for his involvement in the Feb. 22 crash that led to the death of Floyd Cox of Baton Rouge.

Investigators say Cox was driving westbound on I-10 just past the Hwy 30 exit in Gonzales when his vehicle was hit by a sedan driven by Sanchez as it drifted into Cox's lane. Cox's SUV was launched into the air upon impact before it landed in a grassy area on Boudreaux Rd., adjacent to the interstate. Police said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but the man died on the scene.

Sanchez was taken to a nearby hospital to checked for injuries before being brought to the Gonzales Police Department for questioning. During the interrogation, Sanchez revealed that he was speeding on his way to work, and he was arrested at that time, charged with one count of reckless operation and one count of driving under suspension. He was not booked and released, but authorities at the time said more charges could be pending. The attached mugshot is the one taken following his February arrest, which was made after Sanchez' toxicology report results were returned.

Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Donaldsonville on the new negligent homicide charge. His bail is set at $100,000.