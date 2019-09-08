Latest Weather Blog
Man streams chase before Minnesota police fatally shoot him
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it.
The chase started late Saturday night in Edina and ended in Richfield with officers shooting the man, Brian J. Quinones, who had streamed himself during the chase live on Facebook.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that police responded after Quinones ran a red light and wouldn't pull over. According to emergency dispatch audio, Quinones continued running through red lights in Richfield.
After police forced the car to stop, Quinones got out holding what appears in the video to be a large knife in his left hand. In the dispatch audio, officers can be heard yelling, "Drop the knife. Drop the knife." Shots can then be heard before they say, "Shots fired. Shots fired."
Quinones seemed calm and expressionless during the chase, sometimes glancing in the rearview mirror. Just before the livestream, he posted on Facebook, "So sorry."
No officers were hurt. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
