77°
Latest Weather Blog
Man stole $500 worth of goods from Dollar General in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man who stole $500 worth of items from a Dollar General.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man stole from a Dollar General located on LA. 42 in Prairieville Sunday, Dec. 5. He proceeded to leave the scene in a gray SUV.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID vaccine required for students 16, older
-
News 2 Geaux: Pilot killed in I-10 helicopter crash
-
News 2 Geaux: Police investigate shooting near Thomas Delpit Drive
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm