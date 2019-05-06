Man steals ambulance for joy ride home

GONZALES- Police have arrested a man for stealing an ambulance because he said he needed a ride home.

Authorities booked 40-year-old Clayton Young Florane after he was caught at a traffic stop driving the stolen vehicle.

Police spotted a Natchitoches Regional Medical Center ambulance at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Hwy 44. They report the ambulance had extensive damage to the front bumper, as well as a broken windshield.

They soon noticed Florane driving the vehicle in civilian clothes when they than performed a traffic stop due to him not being able to see the attached license plate.

Floranes admitted to police he stole the ambulance after being released from the hospital because he needed a ride home.

Florane was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for one count of felony possession of stolen goods and one count of driving under suspension.