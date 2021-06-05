Man stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on North Donmoor Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to police, 26 year old Nery Estuardo Garcia Ixpata died at the scene after being stabbed.

So far there are no suspects or motives and anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit or Crime stoppers.

This is a developing story.