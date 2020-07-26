82°
Baton Rouge Investigating death of man on Eddie Robinson Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the death of 52 year-old Alfred Pack of Eddie Robinson Drive.
He was found last night around 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eddie Robinson Drive suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Pack was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
